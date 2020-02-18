News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ashraf Ghani wins second term as Afghan president

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 01:19 PM

Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as Afghanistan’s president, according to the election commission.

The panel announced that Mr Ghani won 50.64% of the vote on September 28 last year, while challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah took 39.52%.

The results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the election commission, has said previously that 1.8 million Afghan citizens voted in the election out of 9.6 million eligible.

Mr Abdullah in December agreed to allow a recount in provinces where his supporters had stopped the process for almost a month. The election commission had tried to launch a recount in November but Mr Abdullah halted the attempt, saying he would not let his observers participate.

Mr Ghani and Mr Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under US pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.

The results come days after US defence secretary Mark Esper announced a truce between the US and the Taliban that could lead to the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

