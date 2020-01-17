Art mystery solved as painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as Klimt

Art experts said they have determined that a stolen painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery’s walls is Gustav Klimt’s Portrait Of A Lady.

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in the northern city of Piacenza reported finding an artwork last month while clearing ivy.

Portrait Of A Lady was stolen from the gallery nearly 23 years ago.

“It’s with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic,” said Piacenza prosecutor Ornella Chicca.

Police approaching a metal panel in which the painting was found (Italian Police via AP)

The portrait, of a young woman sensually glancing over her shoulder against a dreamy green background, was displayed on an easel and flanked by two police officers at a news conference.

The painting is a later work by the Austrian art nouveau master. Klimt painted it in 1916-17, and its disappearance had been one of the art world’s biggest mysteries.

Since it’s discovery, the work had been kept in a vault of a local branch of Italy’s central bank.