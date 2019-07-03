Arrests made by Hong Kong police over events before legislature was stormed

Hong Kong police say they have arrested 18 people, including 12 for a July 1 morning protest that preceded the storming of the city’s legislature.

Police said on Wednesday that 11 men and one woman were taken into custody over a “violent incident” that occurred near the Legislative Council Complex and involved assaulting and obstructing police officers. Damage to the Legislative Council following a break-in by protesters (Johnson Lai/AP)

They said the offences also included possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly and failing to carry identification.

Police said six others were arrested for disrupting a public meeting on June 30.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has been wracked for weeks by demonstrations that began over an extradition bill that has since been shelved.

- Press Association