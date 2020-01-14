Arrests made as Iran vows special court will probe shooting down of plane

Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people.

It came as the country’s president called for a special court to be set up to probe the downing last week of the passenger jet by Iranian forces just after take-off from Tehran, killing all onboard.

A judiciary spokesman said: “Extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.”

He did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

Iran, which initially dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the jetliner, acknowledged, three days after Wednesday’s downing and in the face of mounting evidence, that its Revolutionary Guard had shot down the Ukrainian plane by mistake.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech televised in Iran on Tuesday: “This is not an ordinary case.

“The entire the world will be watching this court.”