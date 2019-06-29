News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Arrest made in UK after baby hit in eye with golf ball at park

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 02:46 PM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a three-month-old baby boy was hit in the eye with a golf ball, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to a playground outside Radley Court in Sheldon Heath Road, Birmingham, at around 8.40pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the force said they were alerted by paramedics to reports that a baby had been hit in the eye with a golf ball.

She added: “The three-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital with a serious eye injury, where he remains this morning.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.”

It is understood that the man and baby are not related.

The force said an investigation is under way as they appealed for witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 20BE/153313J/19.

Press Association

