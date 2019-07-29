Arrest made after woman shouted homophobic abuse during Pride march in UK

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested after homophobic abuse was shouted at people taking part in a Pride march in England.

Footage posted on social media showed a woman wearing a black niqab repeatedly shouting “shame on you” at participants as they passed, one of whom was wearing a rainbow LGBT flag.

In the video, taken during the event in Waltham Forest, east London, she could be heard shouting: “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.

“Shame on you, shame on all of you.

“Shame on you, you despicable people. Shame on you, you shameless people.”

The Metropolitan Police’s Waltham Forest Twitter account said on Monday: “Officers investigating footage circulating on social media of abuse directed at those taking part in a Pride event in Waltham Forest have arrested a 38-year-old woman under section 4a of the Public Order Act. She has been taken into custody at a north London police station.”

- Press Association