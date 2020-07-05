News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Armed protesters call for removal of giant Confederate carving

Armed protesters call for removal of giant Confederate carving
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 08:22 AM

A large group of armed protesters marched through the US state of Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed.

The predominantly black demonstrators spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting General Robert E. Lee, Confederate president Jefferson Davis and General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, WXIA-TV reported.

Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.

Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters.

He said the protesters, many of whom carried large rifles, were peaceful.

Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-black population.

The park usually holds a Fourth of July laser show and fireworks display with the carving as a backdrop, but this year’s presentation was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ConfederateTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Florida reports record coronavirus cases as US holiday weekend causes concernFlorida reports record coronavirus cases as US holiday weekend causes concern

Boris Johnson’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdownBoris Johnson’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown

Two women critically injured after car drives through crowd of protesters in SeattleTwo women critically injured after car drives through crowd of protesters in Seattle

Much of US scales back on Independence Day events as Trump plans big celebrationMuch of US scales back on Independence Day events as Trump plans big celebration


Lifestyle

All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdownAltered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?

From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full

Des O'Sullivan previews the diverse items that will spark interest among collectorsAntiques: From a sword to crystal chandeliers and a dictionary

Kya deLongchamps strikes up the band for some lesser copied American mid-century talentIt's July 4 so let's strike up the band for American designs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »