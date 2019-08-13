News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Armed police attend home of Fortnite World Cup winner after ‘swat’ hoax

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 12:41 PM

The teenager who won $3m as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion had armed police show up at his house.

Kyle Giersdorf was live-streaming on Saturday at his Pennsylvania home when he was “swatted”, a prank that aims to prompt police and Swat teams to respond to fake emergencies.

Upper Pottsgrove Police Corporal Albert Werner told USA Today a caller told police “he was Kyle and said he had shot his father multiple times”.

Police called the home before entering and the teenager’s father said everything was fine.

Mr Werner said the call came from outside the country.

Kyle, 16, told his fellow gamers it was scary.

A false emergency call led to the death of a Kansas man two years ago.

The caller was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

