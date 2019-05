An armed man has taken four hostages in a store on the outskirts of the southern city of Toulouse in France.

A police spokeswoman said the man seized the hostages at a convenience store in the town of Blagnac, near Toulouse airport.

Officials said it is too early to rule out terrorism without knowing the hostage-taker's demands.

Police surrounded the store and evacuated the area.

Television reports said the hostage-taker has demanded to speak with a negotiator.

More to follow.

PA