News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Armed man arrested after breaking into Justin Trudeau property

Armed man arrested after breaking into Justin Trudeau property
The leader of Canada and his family live in a property next to the official residence.
By Press Association
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 07:34 AM

An armed man has been arrested after he crashed a vehicle into the grounds of the property where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives in Ottawa, police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Mr Trudeau was not home at the time of the incident, adding that the suspect is a member of Canada’s armed forces.

The suspect crashed his truck through the gate and was quickly contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later, police said.

They added that the man was being interviewed and charges were pending, while a spokeswoman for Canada’s defence minister declined to comment while the investigation was underway.

Mr Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Governor-General Julie Payette resides, however she also was not home at the time.

Mr Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

READ MORE

Nearly 20% of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland are travel-related

More on this topic

British museum returns First-Nation artefacts to CanadaBritish museum returns First-Nation artefacts to Canada

Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Beatles album cover in Abbey Road visitHarry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Beatles album cover in Abbey Road visit

Irish man in serious condition following car crash in CanadaIrish man in serious condition following car crash in Canada

Trudeau wins second term as Canadian prime ministerTrudeau wins second term as Canadian prime minister


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CanadaAttackTOPIC: Canada

More in this Section

Boris Johnson's father Stanley criticised for Greece trip amid pandemicBoris Johnson's father Stanley criticised for Greece trip amid pandemic

Briton to remain in Pakistan jail despite overturned murder convictionBriton to remain in Pakistan jail despite overturned murder conviction

Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead next weekJohnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead next week

UK Government recognises Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela, High Court rulesUK Government recognises Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela, High Court rules


Lifestyle

For 2020, statement-making in interiors has expanded to just about anything we like as long as it draws the eye towards it in the way a fireplace or television dominating a room would typically have done in the past, writes Carol O'CallaghanHow just one item can create a focal point in a room and even spark a conversation

Dara McAnulty talks about his friendship with Chris Packham, his struggles with autism and the buzz around his debut book.Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

'You see, in a classroom, I know the rules. I’m not perfect but I’m in the right ballpark at least. I can see and hear it in my students’ reactions, in their contributions from the stands.'Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Living the dream in a lockdown nightmare

Another weekend approaches, and it's another test of arts and entertainment trivia with Irish Examiner arts editor and quizmaster general Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard: An arts and showbiz quiz for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »