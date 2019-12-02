News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Argentinian confirmed as new head of UN’s nuclear watchdog

Argentinian confirmed as new head of UN’s nuclear watchdog
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 11:37 AM

Argentinian diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi is set to take the helm at the UN nuclear watchdog this week after being confirmed as its new leader.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference approved Mr Grossi’s appointment unanimously at a special session on Monday.

His four-year term begins on Tuesday.

Mr Grossi succeeds Yukiya Amano, who died in July and was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The 58-year-old won the support of the IAEA’s board of governors in October.

Mr Grossi became Argentina’s ambassador to the Vienna-based agency in 2013 and was previously the IAEA’s chief of cabinet under Mr Amano.

Mr Grossi said: “The IAEA is a formidable institution with a unique mandate, and I want to ensure that it delivers at its full potential.”

READ MORE

Woman found after two weeks in Australian outback but two others still missing

More on this topic

Sheen to appear in court following protest

Pop star joins nuclear protestors

Greens: Government not pushing to stop Mox ships

Nuclear protestors gather in Dublin

IAEAUNTOPIC: Nuclear protesters

More in this Section

Parties resume election campaigns in UK after political row over London Bridge attackParties resume election campaigns in UK after political row over London Bridge attack

Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandalOlivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandal

UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’

Brain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – studyBrain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – study


Lifestyle

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »