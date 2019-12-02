Argentinian confirmed as new head of UN’s nuclear watchdog

Argentinian diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi is set to take the helm at the UN nuclear watchdog this week after being confirmed as its new leader.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference approved Mr Grossi’s appointment unanimously at a special session on Monday.

His four-year term begins on Tuesday.

Today the #IAEAGC is meeting to approve my appointment as the new @iaeaorg Director General. pic.twitter.com/Qh8F1YSBp3 — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) December 2, 2019

Mr Grossi succeeds Yukiya Amano, who died in July and was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

The 58-year-old won the support of the IAEA’s board of governors in October.

Mr Grossi became Argentina’s ambassador to the Vienna-based agency in 2013 and was previously the IAEA’s chief of cabinet under Mr Amano.

Mr Grossi said: “The IAEA is a formidable institution with a unique mandate, and I want to ensure that it delivers at its full potential.”