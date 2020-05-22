News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Archaeologists find bones of dozens of mammoths in Mexico

Archaeologists find bones of dozens of mammoths in Mexico
By Press Association
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 04:39 PM

Archaeologists have found the bones of about 60 mammoths at an airport under construction north of Mexico City, near human-built “traps” where more than a dozen mammoths were found last year.

Both discoveries reveal how appealing the area — once a shallow lake — was for mammoths.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said there was no immediate evidence that the 60 newly discovered mammoths at the old Santa Lucia military air base had been butchered by humans.

Institute archaeologist Pedro Sanchez Nava said the giant herbivores had probably just got stuck in the mud of an ancient lake, once known as Xaltocan and now disappeared.

But the bones will be subject to further study, because Mr Sanchez Nava said humans might have carved up the mammoths once they got stuck.

About 15 human burials with simple offerings were found nearby, but they probably dated from around 500 to 1,000 years ago, long after the mammoths had disappeared.

That was different from the mammoth pits found in the hamlet of San Antonio Xahuento, about six miles away, where two human-built pits were dug 15,000 years ago to trap mammoths, which were apparently plentiful in the area and apparently could not clamber out.

The pits were found during excavations on land that was to be used as a rubbish dump. They were filled with bones from at least 14 mammoths, and some of the animals appeared to have been butchered.

The institute said hunters may have chased mammoths into the traps. Remains of two other species that disappeared in the Americas — a horse and a camel — were also found.

The work on the airport started late last year, and Mr Sanchez Nava said the existence of mammoth remains had long been suspected there.

He said nothing had been found that would require halting work on the airport project, in which the old military base is being converted into a civilian terminal.

READ MORE

Hydroxychloroquine ‘offers no benefit’ to hospital patients with Covid-19

More on this topic

11-year-old kills teacher in Mexico school shooting11-year-old kills teacher in Mexico school shooting

Mexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killedMexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killed

At least 14 dead in Mexico gun battle near Texas borderAt least 14 dead in Mexico gun battle near Texas border

Three women and six children, all US citizens, killed in Mexico cartel massacreThree women and six children, all US citizens, killed in Mexico cartel massacre


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

MammothsTOPIC: Mexico

More in this Section

China may pass bill to crack down on Hong Kong oppositionChina may pass bill to crack down on Hong Kong opposition

Coronavirus conspiracy beliefs ‘reduce adherence to Covid-19 guidance’ – studyCoronavirus conspiracy beliefs ‘reduce adherence to Covid-19 guidance’ – study

Blood test could track immune response to coronavirus, researchers sayBlood test could track immune response to coronavirus, researchers say

Man who filmed fatal shooting of black runner charged with murderMan who filmed fatal shooting of black runner charged with murder


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »