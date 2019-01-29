NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Apple working to fix iPhone glitch that allows ‘eavesdropping’

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 06:22 AM

Apple iPhone users are being warned of a bug that allows eavesdropping on their devices through the FaceTime app.

The software glitch reportedly allows a caller to hear audio from a target device before they either pick up or reject the call.

The bug is said to affect devices using versions of iOS 12.1 or later and was first reported by the website 9to5mac.

The website said that calls have to made in a particular way in order to exploit the glitch.

Some tech experts on social media, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, suggested iPhone and iPad users disable FaceTime until a fix is rolled out later this week.

The issue is likely to cause embarrassment for the consumer tech giant that says it believes privacy is a “fundamental human right”.

An Apple spokesman told the BBC: “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AppleFacetime

Related Articles

Apple believes climate change will add €800m to its value

Apple wins legal round in Qualcomm patent dispute

How Apple succeeded at CES without even attending

Apple eyes three new iPhones to succeed XR

More in this Section

Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight

Sir Philip Green ends legal fight against Telegraph over sex allegations

Juan Guaido and Nicolas Maduro court the military in Venezuelan power struggle

Rodrigo Duterte to attend site of church bombings which killed at least 20


Lifestyle

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

How 'Welcome to Night Vale' creators turned a podcast into a live event

Is noise pollution damaging our health?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »