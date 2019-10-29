News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update

Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 05:26 PM

Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.

In August, the company suspended the practice and apologised for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio.

While common in the tech industry, the practice undermined Apple’s attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy.

Tim Cook (Cliff Owen/AP)
Tim Cook (Cliff Owen/AP)

Chief executive Tim Cook has repeatedly declared the company’s belief that “privacy is a fundamental human right”, a phrase that cropped up again in Apple’s apology.

Now Apple is giving consumers notice when installing the update, iOS 13.2, that they can choose “Not Now” to decline audio storage and review.

Users who enable this can turn it off later in the settings.

Tech companies say the practice helps them improve artificial intelligence services.

iOS 13.2 on an iPhone (Jenny Kane/AP)
iOS 13.2 on an iPhone (Jenny Kane/AP)

But the use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak details of what is being said, including parts of sensitive conversations.

Apple previously disclosed plans to resume human reviews this autumn, but had not specified when. The firm also said then that it would stop using contractors for the reviews.

Other tech companies have also been resuming the practice after giving more notice. Google restarted in September after taking similar steps to make sure people know what they are agreeing to.

Also in September, Amazon said users of its Alexa digital assistant could request that recordings of their voice commands delete automatically.

READ MORE

Google sued by Australian regulators over location tracking

More on this topic

Everything you need to know about Apple TV+Everything you need to know about Apple TV+

Navigate your way to the always-on Series 5 WatchNavigate your way to the always-on Series 5 Watch

Apple Pay may be scrutinised by EU’s VestagerApple Pay may be scrutinised by EU’s Vestager

Tim Cook defends Apple’s removal of Hong Kong map appTim Cook defends Apple’s removal of Hong Kong map app

AppleSiriTOPIC: Apple

More in this Section

British MP shares experience of collapse during crucial Brexit votes last yearBritish MP shares experience of collapse during crucial Brexit votes last year

German restaurant accidentally serves hash cake at funeralGerman restaurant accidentally serves hash cake at funeral

What to watch out for in a pre-Christmas UK pollWhat to watch out for in a pre-Christmas UK poll

Johnson threatens to pull UK election if vote extended to EU nationals and 16 and 17-year-oldsJohnson threatens to pull UK election if vote extended to EU nationals and 16 and 17-year-olds


Lifestyle

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

First performed in Wexford in 1965, the return of Don Quichotte was well worth waiting for, writes Cathy Desmond.Review: Return of Don Quichotte to Wexford worth the wait

November 3 is National Sandwich Day.Darina Allen shares her favourite selections for National Sandwich Day

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »