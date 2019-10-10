News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Apple removes Hong Kong map app after Chinese criticism

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 09:43 AM

Apple has removed a smartphone app from its online store which allows Hong Kong activists to report police movements after an official Chinese newspaper accused the company of facilitating illegal behaviour.

The tech giant became the latest company to come under pressure to take Beijing’s side against anti-government protesters when the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily said the HKmap.live app “facilitates illegal behaviour”.

The newspaper asked: “Is Apple guiding Hong Kong thugs?”

Apple said in a statement that HKmap.live was removed because it “has been used to target and ambush police” and “threaten public safety”.

The HKmap.live app (Vincent Yu/AP)
The HKmap.live app (Vincent Yu/AP)

It said that violated local law and Apple guidelines.

HKmap.live allows users to report police locations, use of tear gas and other details that are added to a regularly updated map.

Another version is available for smartphones that use the Android operating system.

“We have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimise residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement,” said the Apple statement.

“This app violates our guidelines and local laws, and we have removed it from the App Store.”

The Hong Kong demonstrations began over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include other grievances and demands for greater democracy.

Activists complain that Beijing and Hong Kong leaders are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to the former British colony when it returned to China in 1997.

Criticism of Apple followed government attacks starting last weekend on the National Basketball Association over a comment by the general manager of the Houston Rockets in support of the protesters.

Activists wear Free Hong Kong T-shirts before an NBA exhibition basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in Washington (Nick Wass/AP)
Activists wear Free Hong Kong T-shirts before an NBA exhibition basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in Washington (Nick Wass/AP)

China’s state TV has cancelled broadcasts of NBA games.

People’s Daily warned Apple might hurt its reputation with Chinese consumers.

“Apple needs to think deeply,” the newspaper said.

Brands targeted in the past by Beijing have been subjected to campaigns by the entirely state-controlled press to drive away consumers or disrupt investigations by tax authorities and other regulators.

China has long been critical to Apple’s business.

The mainland is Apple’s second-biggest market after the United States but chief executive Tim Cook said it will eventually become number one.

Apple, which has its headquarters in Cupertino, California, is also an important asset for China.

Most of its iPhones and tablet computers are assembled in Chinese factories that employ hundreds of thousands of people.

Chinese vendors supply components for Mac Pro computers that are assembled in Texas.

More on this topic

Protesters in Hong Kong call for release of jailed activistProtesters in Hong Kong call for release of jailed activist

A panel of inquiry would change the mood in Hong KongA panel of inquiry would change the mood in Hong Kong

China’s CCTV shuns NBA games after Houston Rockets manager’s tweet on Hong KongChina’s CCTV shuns NBA games after Houston Rockets manager’s tweet on Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader says China’s military could intervene if uprising continuesHong Kong leader says China’s military could intervene if uprising continues

App StoreAppleChinaHong KongmobileTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Two dead after livestreamed attack on German synagogueTwo dead after livestreamed attack on German synagogue

Activists to begin ‘Hong Kong-style’ occupation of London City AirportActivists to begin ‘Hong Kong-style’ occupation of London City Airport

Turkish forces launch ground offensive in SyriaTurkish forces launch ground offensive in Syria

Presidential candidate Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeachedPresidential candidate Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »