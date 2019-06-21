News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Apple recalls some MacBook Pro units over battery fire risk

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 10:59 AM

Apple is recalling a number of its older MacBook Pro laptops because of a fire safety risk linked to batteries.

The technology giant said the voluntary recall involves a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro devices sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple confirmed that the laptops in question contain a battery which “may overheat and pose a safety risk”.

The firm has asked people to stop using the affected devices but added that no other MacBook Pro models are affected.

“To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen,” it said.

“If you have ‘MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)’, enter your computer’s serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.”

The company also confirmed that it would offer free battery replacements as part of the scheme.

Apple’s Mac line of computers remains a key part of the company’s business – in its most recent quarterly financial results, Mac computers brought in $5.5bn in revenue.

In April, the technology giant announced a recall of some types of its plug adapters after discovering they could break and cause electric shock when touched.

- Press Association

