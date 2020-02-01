News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Apple closes all shops in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Apple closes all shops in China amid coronavirus outbreak
By Press Association
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 07:14 PM

Apple is temporarily closing its 42 shops in mainland China, one of its largest markets, amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The iPhone maker said in a statement it is shutting shops, corporate offices and contact centres in the country until February 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts”.

The statement added: “Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it.”

China is Apple’s third biggest market in terms of sales behind the United States and Europe and it is also where most iPhones and other devices are made.

The Apple store in Beijing is one of 42 in mainland China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
The Apple store in Beijing is one of 42 in mainland China (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chief executive Tim Cook told analysts on Tuesday that uncertainty due to the outbreak will prevent the tech giant from offering more specific guidance about its financial performance in the coming months.

That came after it announced its results for the Christmas shopping season, which were far better than investors anticipated.

That performance propelled Apple’s stock price to new highs earlier this week, but the escalating uncertainty about the situation in China quickly dampened spirits.

Apple shares dropped 4% on Friday.

Mr Cook also said the company’s contractors in China have been forced to delay reopening factories that closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

He said the company is looking for ways to minimise supply disruptions. Some of its suppliers are in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the outbreak that has been under lock-down for more than a week.

READ MORE

Trump retweets claims al Qaida chief killed as US drone strike targets militants

More on this topic

British student is one of two UK coronavirus patientsBritish student is one of two UK coronavirus patients

US declares public health emergency over coronavirusUS declares public health emergency over coronavirus

Irish Examiner View: Scale of coronavirus risk is still unknownIrish Examiner View: Scale of coronavirus risk is still unknown

Coronavirus: Dept examining immigration position of Chinese nationals who require visa extensionCoronavirus: Dept examining immigration position of Chinese nationals who require visa extension

AppleChinacoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Trump retweets claims al Qaida chief killed as US drone strike targets militantsTrump retweets claims al Qaida chief killed as US drone strike targets militants

Iraqi PM-designate named after weeks of deadlockIraqi PM-designate named after weeks of deadlock

Primary campaign gets under way to choose Democrat to challenge TrumpPrimary campaign gets under way to choose Democrat to challenge Trump

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel and US over Trump peace planAbbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel and US over Trump peace plan


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »