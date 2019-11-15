News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Apple bans vaping apps over health concerns

Apple bans vaping apps over health concerns
By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 03:11 PM

Apple is banning apps related to vaping from its app store amid concern about the effect of vaping on the health of young people.

The iPhone maker made the decision based on research in the US attributing a number of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarettes and vaping products.

It has removed 181 vaping apps from the app store globally, but said apps already downloaded will continue to work and will be transferable to new device purchases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42 deaths linked to vaping have been recorded across the Atlantic.

Fresh fears recently came to light in the UK after a 19-year-old almost died from a “catastrophic respiratory illness” for which doctors said vaping was to blame.

Apple has removed 181 vaping apps from the app store globally (Yui Mok/PA)
Apple has removed 181 vaping apps from the app store globally (Yui Mok/PA)

While evidence continues to be published on risks associated with vaping, scientists remain divided – Public Health England (PHE) stands by its claim that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking.

Vaping apps – which Apple claims only accounted for 0.00010% of the 1.8 million apps on the App Store – vary from platforms to control things like the temperature of an e-cigarette device, to offering vaping news.

“We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being,” a spokesman said.

“Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.

“We agree, and we’ve updated our App Store review guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted. As of today, these apps are no longer available to download.”

A survey in September by the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) suggests an estimated 3.6 million people in the UK are currently vaping, up from 3.2 million in 2018.

READ MORE

MSF calls for closure of 'completely inhumane' refugee camp in Bosnia

More on this topic

'Pro-vaping lobby mimicking advertising used by the tobacco companies 50 years ago,' Cork doctor warns'Pro-vaping lobby mimicking advertising used by the tobacco companies 50 years ago,' Cork doctor warns

No ifs or butts... Call to ban smoking on beachesNo ifs or butts... Call to ban smoking on beaches

Juul ignored evidence its electronic cigarette was hooking teensJuul ignored evidence its electronic cigarette was hooking teens

US doctors unveil new guidelines for treating vaping-associated lung injuriesUS doctors unveil new guidelines for treating vaping-associated lung injuries

AppleAppshealthiPhonevapingTOPIC: Smoking

More in this Section

Trump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat saysTrump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat says

Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissionerJohnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner

Wife of White Helmets founder ‘barred from leaving Turkey’ amid death probeWife of White Helmets founder ‘barred from leaving Turkey’ amid death probe

Two dead and three injured following college shooting in RussiaTwo dead and three injured following college shooting in Russia


Lifestyle

Dating apps are now the most popular way for people to connect. But as the new movie ‘Last Christmas’ portrays, real-life romances still exist and, according to Deirdre Reynolds, even flourish.Close encouters: Going offline to find your love match

She made her name as a TV and radio presenter, but Laura Whitmore is about to make her big screen debut, as actress and screenwriter, writes Esther McCarthy.The secret of her success: Laura Whitmore on her big screen debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »