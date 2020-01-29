News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Antiviral made from sugar ‘may be game changer for diseases like coronavirus’

Antiviral made from sugar ‘may be game changer for diseases like coronavirus’
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 07:00 PM

A new antiviral treatment made from sugar may be a “game changer” in the treatment of diseases such as the coronavirus outbreak, scientists say.

The development shows promise for the treatment of herpes simplex, respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis C, HIV and Zika, the study suggests.

The team from the University of Manchester, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, said they have successfully treated a range of viruses in the lab.

In a study published in Science Advances, they say that although it at an early stage of development, the new approach could also be effective against newly prevalent viral diseases such as coronavirus.

As this is a new type of antiviral and one of the first to ever show broad-spectrum efficacy, it has potential to be a game changer in treating viral infections

Dr Samuel Jones, from the University of Manchester, a member of the Henry Royce Institute for Advanced Materials, jointly led the research with Dr Valeria Cagno from UNIGE.

He said: “We have successfully engineered a new molecule, which is a modified sugar that shows broad-spectrum antiviral properties.

“The antiviral mechanism is virucidal meaning that viruses struggle to develop resistance.

“As this is a new type of antiviral and one of the first to ever show broad-spectrum efficacy, it has potential to be a game changer in treating viral infections.”

Virucidal substances such as bleach are typically capable of destroying viruses on contact but are extremely toxic to humans.

Developing virucides from sugar means the creation of a new type of antiviral drug which destroys viruses without being harmful to humans.

Viruses can mutate and become resistant to antiviral drugs that work by inhibiting virus growth. This means they are not always reliable.

Using modified sugar molecules, the team showed that the outer shell of a virus can be disrupted, destroying the infectious particles on contact, as opposed to simply restricting its growth.

This new approach has also been shown to defend against drug resistance, scientists say.

Researchers engineered new modified molecules using natural glucose derivatives known as cyclodextrins.

The molecules attract viruses before breaking them down on contact, destroying the virus and fighting the infection.

Researchers say that with further testing the treatment could find a use in creams, ointments and nasal sprays or other treatments for viral infections.

coronavirusHenry Royce Institute for Advanced MaterialsScience AdvancesThe University of ManchesterUniversity of GenevaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight

Two more accusers to testify against Harvey WeinsteinTwo more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein

Man accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in PakistanMan accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in Pakistan

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

For Galway-based nature lover and grandmother, Marion Edler-Burke, forest-walking is balm for the soul.Parents for the Planet: It’s revitalising to see the wood and the trees

Working outside in your front garden can help people meet and encourage neighbours to become friends, says Hannah Stephenson.How your garden can help you make new friends

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »