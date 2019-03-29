Anti-stall system activated before Ethiopian jet crash, report claims

Investigators have determined that an anti-stall system automatically activated before an Ethiopian Airlines jet plunged into the ground, a newspaper has reported.

The Wall Street Journal said the preliminary conclusion was based on information from data and voice recorders on the Boeing 737 Max airliner.

The data showed the malfunctioning automated system may have been responsible for the deadly March 10 crash, which killed 157 people.

It also is a strong link to the fatal crash of an Indonesian Lion Air Max jet, which had similar problems in October.

The newspaper cited unidentified sources. The US Federal Aviation Administration and Ethiopian authorities have not commented.

- Press Association