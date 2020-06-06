News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Anti-racism campaigners rename Glasgow streets linked to slave owners

Anti-racism campaigners rename Glasgow streets linked to slave owners
By Press Association
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 02:56 PM

Anti-racism campaigners have renamed streets in Glasgow city centre that have links to the slave trade.

In several streets, signs with a black background and white font have appeared alongside the originals, as activists replace the names of tobacco lords and slave trade owners in favour of black activists, slaves and those killed by police officers.

Cochrane Street — named after Andrew Cochrane, an 18th-century tobacco lord — has been alternatively named ‘Sheku Bayoh Street’.

A sign alternatively naming Cochrane Street ‘Sheku Bayoh Street’ in Glasgow. (PA)
A sign alternatively naming Cochrane Street ‘Sheku Bayoh Street’ in Glasgow. (PA)

Sheku Bayoh died in 2015 in police custody in Scotland, aged 32 after he was restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

His sister — who is a nurse — said her family would have attended planned demonstrations in Scotland this weekend but the danger of spreading coronavirus is “still too great”.

Buchanan Street, named after a slave owner, was renamed George Floyd Street, however the sign has now been removed.

Buchanan Street in Glasgow, which previously had a sign up alternatively naming it ‘George Floyd Street’. The sign has since been removed (PA)
Buchanan Street in Glasgow, which previously had a sign up alternatively naming it ‘George Floyd Street’. The sign has since been removed (PA)

Wilson Street has been suggested as Rosa Parks Street instead.

African American Mr Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his knee in Minneapolis on May 25. His death has sparked days of protest around the world.

The Glasgow street name changes come after more than 11,500 people have signed a petition to rename streets named after slave owners.

A sign alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ and Glassford Street ‘Fred Hampton Street’ in Glasgow (PA)
A sign alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ and Glassford Street ‘Fred Hampton Street’ in Glasgow (PA)

The petitions states: “I think it’s important to take these tobacco lords off the pedestal they seemingly stand on and instead recognise other Scottish activists who are deserving of such esteem.”

READ MORE

In Pictures: Black Lives Matter protesters take to England's streets

More on this topic

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian among stars honouring Breonna TaylorBeyonce and Kim Kardashian among stars honouring Breonna Taylor

Erica Cody: 'But I can’t be racist, I have a black friend!'Erica Cody: 'But I can’t be racist, I have a black friend!'

Oscars say they are ‘committed to progress’ after David Oyelowo’s Selma claimsOscars say they are ‘committed to progress’ after David Oyelowo’s Selma claims

‘Morale booster’ llama spotted at Black Lives Matter protest‘Morale booster’ llama spotted at Black Lives Matter protest


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterGeorge FloydScotlandTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

US officers suspended as man, 75, cracks head after being pushed overUS officers suspended as man, 75, cracks head after being pushed over

Brexit trade talks remain deadlocked as Barnier accuses UK of backtrackingBrexit trade talks remain deadlocked as Barnier accuses UK of backtracking

UK in touch with US about treatment of journalists covering Floyd protestsUK in touch with US about treatment of journalists covering Floyd protests

Vladimir Putin lambasts billionaire over oil spill in Arctic regionVladimir Putin lambasts billionaire over oil spill in Arctic region


Lifestyle

What is the future of fashion and how will the ‘high street’ look when this is all over? Corina Gaffey asks those in the knowThe future of fashion: How the crisis will impact the retail industry and what we wear

Surveying the global market, Des O’Sullivan says when the going gets tough, the tough get goingHow art world is putting changed times in picture

I have fallen for one of my friends and I am extremely confused! This is the first girl I’ve liked so it’s all new for me, and it’s the same for her.Dear Louise: 'This is the first girl I've liked so it's all new to me'

I ’M mad for the snacks these days — I think I will forever associate lockdown with snacking. I’m trying to keep it under control and not just grab whatever comes to hand but it is a bit of an effort for me.Derval O'Rourke's top tips for healthy snacks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »