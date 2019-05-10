Anti-knife crime campaigners stage protest at YouTube’s London offices

A group of female anti-knife crime campaigners have smeared themselves in fake blood outside YouTube’s London offices in protest over the technology giant’s “disgusting” attitude to removing violent content.

Members of the #OperationShutdown group, including those who have lost family members to knife and gun crime, chanted YouTube – Blood On Their Hands and Drop The Knife, Save A Life as they staged the protest on Friday lunchtime.

Bemused onlookers watched as around 20 women, first outside the King’s Cross premises of Google, parent company of YouTube, and then the offices of the video sharing website itself, poured fake blood on their hands and their clothes, and swirled it on the floor outside.

A police officer later told protesters a cleaner would have to be called out to remove the mess from outside the Google premises.

The campaigners want the social media network giant to take a tougher stance against content which promotes knife crime. Protesters took the campaign to YouTube’s London office (Ryan Hooper/PA)

Lucy Martindale, a youth worker from south London, said: “Knife crime has been a huge part of my life since I was nine years old, I witnessed my cousin being murdered when I was outside playing.

“I grew up surrounded by gangs, within seven years I lost 11 family and friends to murder, gun and knife crime.

“We believe YouTube plays a part in the rising knife crime we see.

“I work with young people and every day they are reciting drill lyrics, talking about what they are going to do.

“We have approached YouTube several times and asked them to control their content and remove certain videos.

“Why is it taking them seven months to remove one video of men with knives and guns where they were saying ‘we’re glad your mother buried you and we’re going to kill your other children?’

“That’s not OK.”

The 29-year-old mother-of-three young children, added: “It’s not just about blaming the police or blaming the mayor, everybody has a part to play, and we just hope by doing these campaigns and raising awareness a small change can be made.