Anti-junta party claims victory as Thai election results delayed

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 08:38 AM

Thailand’s election commission has said it will release full vote counts from the first election since a 2014 coup on Friday.

The announcement came as an anti-junta party claimed it won the most seats and will try to form a government.

The commission said it will announce the results of 350 constituency seats later in the day, but full vote counts, which are needed to determine the allocation of 150 other seats in parliament, will not be available for several days.

Palang Pracharat Party leader Uttama Savanayana (AP)

The Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from government in the coup, said it won the most constituency seats in Sunday’s election and will try to form a government with similar-minded parties.

Unofficial results show the military-backed Palang Pracharat party won the popular vote.

Key points: Robert Mueller’s report into Trump campaign

- Press Association

