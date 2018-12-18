NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Anti-abortion campaign returns to Scottish court over home terminations

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 11:15 AM

A campaign group which lost its legal challenge over the Scottish Government’s move to allow pregnant women to take abortion pills at home has made an appeal in court.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) previously argued the decision by ministers to enable women to drug misoprostol to induce abortion at home, was “unlawful” and a threat to women’s health.

However, Judge Lady Wise rejected the group’s arguments in a ruling earlier this year, following a two-day hearing at the Court of Session in May.

SPUC appealed against the decision and a procedural hearing was held today.

It was heard campaigners again argue there is no power in legislation to “do what was done”.

Judge Lord Brodie set a two-day hearing for April.

- Press Association


