News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ant McPartlin has five months cut from driving ban after completing course

Friday, July 19, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Ant McPartlin had five months cut from his road ban after completing a driving course.

The TV star, 43, was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 last year, after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

He has now been allowed behind the wheel again and been spotted with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was in the passenger seat.

Ant and Dec (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ant and Dec (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The pair were pictured in The Sun, with Ant driving his Range Rover in London.

The presenter previously told police he was “ashamed and mortified” after crashing his car while drink-driving, with his mother in the passenger seat.

Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard that he had been seeking help for “alcohol and emotional issues” at the time of the crash in Richmond, west London, on March 18 last year, having split from his partner of 11 years.

Sentencing the star, District Judge Barbara Barnes told him his behaviour had left fans disappointed and stripped him of his former “exemplary” character.

Ant McPartlin and then wife Lisa Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Ant McPartlin and then wife Lisa Armstrong (Ian West/PA)

The presenter and his estranged wife Lisa were granted a divorce in under 30 seconds in October last year.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Caravan rolls onto railway line after ‘bouncing’ off towbarCaravan rolls onto railway line after ‘bouncing’ off towbar

Positive impact of émigrés on art worldPositive impact of émigrés on art world

Dutch troops partially liable for Srebrenica massacre, court rulesDutch troops partially liable for Srebrenica massacre, court rules

Ole Gunnar Lukaku will not play for Manchester United against Inter MilanOle Gunnar Lukaku will not play for Manchester United against Inter Milan

Ant McPartlin

More in this Section

British MPs back amendment which could thwart no-deal BrexitBritish MPs back amendment which could thwart no-deal Brexit

EU: There’s something fishy about Boris Johnson’s ‘Brussels bureaucrats’ kipper claimEU: There’s something fishy about Boris Johnson’s ‘Brussels bureaucrats’ kipper claim

Labour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy CorbynLabour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy Corbyn

Sir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidenceSir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidence


Lifestyle

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Don’t tell me you’re getting party-hosting tips from some kind of middle manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »