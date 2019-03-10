NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Another tape appears to show R Kelly abusing girls, lawyer says

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 07:16 PM

A tape has been given to law enforcement by one of her clients that appears to feature R&B singer R Kelly sexually abusing girls, attorney Gloria Allred has said.

The client, Gary Dennis, said at a news conference in New York on Sunday that he does not know Kelly and does not know where the tape came from.

He said he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.

Mr Dennis said a man who appears to be Kelly was on the recording engaged in sexual acts with young girls.

Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in connection with three girls and one woman.

R Kelly is facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse (Cook County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

He was released from jail on Saturday, where he had been held in connection with overdue child support.

He was released after a payment for more than 161,000 dollars (£124,000) was made on his behalf.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has also said he has turned over two videos to prosecutors that he says shows Kelly sexually abusing girls.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

R Kelly

