Another former candidate endorses Joe Biden for Democratic nomination

Monday, March 09, 2020 - 02:15 PM

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker has endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

Mr Booker announced on Twitter that Mr Biden will “restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges”.

Mr Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president”.

Mr Booker, a New Jersey politician, planned to appear with Biden in Detroit and Flint, Michigan later on Monday, according to a Biden aide.

His decision follows recent Mr Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Senator Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.

