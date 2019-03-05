NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Anonymous winner claims 1.5 billion US dollars Mega Millions jackpot

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:11 AM

The South Carolina lottery says a single winner has stepped forward to claim the 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) Mega Millions jackpot from a draw last October.

A lottery commission statement says the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in US history has chosen to remain anonymous.

It adds that the winner has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly 878,000,000 US dollars (£666 million).

It says that is the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

The winning ticket was sold between October 20 and October 23 last year at a convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of the South Carolina city of Greenville.

For months, South Carolina residents had speculated on why the winner had not stepped forward.

The winner had until April 19 to claim the prize.

- Press Association

