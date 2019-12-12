News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Animal rights group holds turkeys protest in UK supermarket

Animal rights group holds turkeys protest in UK supermarket
By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Food shoppers intending to pick up food for a midweek meal were greeted with an unexpectedly sombre scene on Wednesday.

Black-clad mourners lined the meat aisle in a branch of Sainsbury’s in Brighton, East Sussex, and held a funeral for Christmas turkeys.

The protesters stood silently bearing signs in an effort to highlight the “violence of a traditional Christmas meal”.

The demonstration was organised by animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), who previously staged a gruesome tableau involving activists in a cage to highlight animal testing.

The demonstration was organised by animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (Direct Action Everywhere/PA)
The demonstration was organised by animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (Direct Action Everywhere/PA)

A spokesman for the group said: “We use the method of disruption to draw immediate attention to the beings who were killed for their bodies to be on a shelf.

“We are targeting the system of speciesism and aiming for systematic change rather than targeting individuals.”

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s confirmed a small group visited their Brighton store for a brief time and moved on peacefully.

In October, DxE activists locked themselves in a cage in Brighton and were “experimented” upon in a gruesome demonstration against animal testing.

Two protesters, dressed in skin-coloured clothing, looked out at passers-by before being hauled out by one of their associates dressed in a lab coat.

READ MORE

Mob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in Baghdad

More on this topic

Mob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in BaghdadMob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in Baghdad

Anti-arms protesters chain themselves to factory gates in BrightonAnti-arms protesters chain themselves to factory gates in Brighton

Protestors killed in Baghdad as clashes continueProtestors killed in Baghdad as clashes continue

Masses of Chileans jam capital in protest against governmentMasses of Chileans jam capital in protest against government

turkeysTOPIC: Protest

More in this Section

Scottish leaders cast votes in UK general electionScottish leaders cast votes in UK general election

Boris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UKBoris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UK

Climate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summitClimate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summit

Harvey Weinstein settlement deal with accusers prompts mixed reactionsHarvey Weinstein settlement deal with accusers prompts mixed reactions


Lifestyle

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

Birds, hedgehogs and insects could all do with Christmas goodies too. Hannah Stephenson shares her top picks.Garden wildlife could all do with a few Christmas pressies too

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »