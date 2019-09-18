News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Angry parent tells Boris Johnson the NHS is being ‘destroyed’ during hospital visit

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:17 PM

The parent of a sick child claimed the NHS was being destroyed as he challenged Boris Johnson during a hospital visit.

The British Prime Minister was confronted by the angry parent, who claimed there were not enough doctors and nurses.

In a conversation lasting around two minutes, the man said the situation was “not acceptable”.

The parent expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to Boris Johnson and Alan Gurney, chief executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Mr Johnson was visiting Whipps Cross University Hospital in north-east London when he was challenged by the parent on a children’s ward.

The parent said the situation was “not acceptable” and told the Prime Minister: “There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there’s not enough nurses, it’s not well organised enough.

“The NHS has been destroyed … and now you come here for a press opportunity.”

Mr Johnson said “there’s no press here” but the parent gestured to cameras filming the confrontation, and said: “What do you mean there’s no press here, who are these people?”

The Prime Minister explained he was “here to find out” about the situation but the man said: “It’s a bit late isn’t it? Years and years and years of the NHS being destroyed.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said Mr Johnson was visiting public services to see for himself the reality of the situation.

The spokesman said the man was understandably “very distressed” and the Prime Minister was “not going to hide away from those circumstances when he goes on these visits, and so obviously is keen to talk to people and empathise and see what he can do to help”.

“It’s also a reminder of why exactly he is so keen to make the NHS a priority and make sure it’s getting the funding that it requires,” the spokesman added.

