News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Thousands of Dutch farmers headed to The Hague on Tuesday, many driving in slow-moving convoys of tractors that snarled traffic in the morning rush hour, for a national day of protest to demand more respect for their profession.

The Dutch motorists association, ANWB, reported that Tuesday was the busiest ever morning on the nation’s roads, with more than 620 miles of traffic jams blamed on convoys of tractors, bad weather and accidents.

Organisers of the protest said on their website that they want to counter the “negative image” of farming in the Netherlands.

They said, “we are not animal abusers and environment polluters, we have a heart for our businesses”.

Agriculture minister Carola Schouten is to address the farmers later.

A worker walks past a truck with a banner saying Cherish Our Farmers (/Mike Corder/AP)
A worker walks past a truck with a banner saying Cherish Our Farmers (/Mike Corder/AP)

According to the Dutch farmers’ organisation, LTO, exports from nearly 54,000 farms and other agricultural businesses were worth 90 billion euro (£80 billion) last year.

However, while farmers are a cornerstone of the Dutch economy, the sector also is blamed for pollution and emissions, and animal rights activists accuse farmers of keeping too many animals on their land.

Among the farmers’ demands are that the government does not further reduce the number of animals they can keep and that an “independent party” measures farms’ carbon and nitrogen emissions.

An advisory commission last week recommended that the government buy out old and inefficient farms as a way of reducing nitrogen emissions.

Police sealed off roads heading into The Hague’s historic centre and arrested one farmer for driving his tractor through a metal fence surrounding the protest site and another for interfering with the arrest.

Cattle farmer Peter Boogards drove his tractor from the nearby village of Wassenaar to express his anger.

“We’re the only sector that has managed to reduce phosphate production by 20%,” he said. “Nobody listens to us, while we stick to agreements. We don’t like that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance for precision slurry tankers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance for precision slurry tankers

Latest American dairy tech on show at World Dairy ExpoLatest American dairy tech on show at World Dairy Expo

Why EU wants more grass-based farmsWhy EU wants more grass-based farms

Germany prepares for end of glyphosateGermany prepares for end of glyphosate

NetherlandsTOPIC: Farming

More in this Section

You’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom CruiseYou’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom Cruise

North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekendNorth Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekend

Boris Johnson warns of ‘hard yards’ as he prepares to submit Brexit plansBoris Johnson warns of ‘hard yards’ as he prepares to submit Brexit plans

Johnson: Allegations about my personal conduct only surfaced because of BrexitJohnson: Allegations about my personal conduct only surfaced because of Brexit


Lifestyle

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall.Why it’s worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »