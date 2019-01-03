NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Anger in Spain as convicted sex attackers stay free ahead of appeal

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 01:06 PM

A Spanish court has ruled that five men sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually attacking an 18-year-old woman should remain free on bail while the Supreme Court considers appeals in the case.

The Navarra provincial court said in its decision that the men have complied with bail terms set last year, following a conviction that triggered widespread outrage because judges acquitted them of gang rape.

May 2018: A protester breaks through a police line after a nine-year sentence was given to five men accused of the multiple rape of a woman during Pamplona's San Fermin festival in 2016. Pic: REUTERS/Vincent West

Women's rights advocates have expressed anger about what they see as the court's leniency.

The public prosecutor, the victim and regional authorities have appealed to the Supreme Court for a heavier prison sentence and wanted the men kept behind bars until a ruling.

Prosecutors said the men boasted about the 2016 attack on a WhatsApp group named La Manada, or "the animal pack".

