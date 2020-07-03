News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Angela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politicians

Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:41 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started making official appearances wearing a mask.

She had been criticised for never having been pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government’s official guidance in the fight to slow the spread of Covid-19.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a meeting of the upper house of the German legislative (Michael Sohn/AP)
Mrs Merkel appeared in the upper house of parliament on Friday wearing a black mask sporting the logo of Germany’s European Union presidency.

The new look came after Mrs Merkel on Monday responded defensively when she was asked by a reporter why she never had been seen wearing a mask.


