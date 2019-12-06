News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Angela Merkel visits Auschwitz and says crimes must never be forgotten

Angela Merkel visits Auschwitz and says crimes must never be forgotten
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 06:59 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced a feeling of “deep shame” during her first-ever visit on Friday to the hallowed grounds of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where Adolf Hitler’s regime murdered more than a million people.

Ms Merkel noted that her visit comes amid rising anti-Semitism and historical revisionism and vowed that Germany would not tolerate anti-Semitism.

She said Germany remains committed to remembering the crimes that it committed against Jews, Poles, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals and others.

These crimes are and will remain part of German history and this history must be told over and over again

Speaking to a gathering that included former Auschwitz inmates, she said she felt “deep shame in the face of the barbaric crimes committed by Germans here”.

“Nothing can bring back the people who were murdered here.

“Nothing can reverse the unprecedented crimes committed here.

“These crimes are and will remain part of German history and this history must be told over and over again,” she said.

She called such responsibility a key element in German national identity today.

Ms Merkel also brought a donation of 60 million euros.

The money will go to a fund to conserve the physical remnants of the site, the barracks, watchtowers and personal items like shoes and suitcases of those killed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki lay grave lights with candles (Markus Schreiber/AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki lay grave lights with candles (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Together, those objects endure as evidence of German atrocities and as one of the world’s most recognisable symbols of humanity’s capacity for evil.

But they also are deteriorating under the strain of time and mass tourism, prompting a long-term conservation effort.

Accompanied by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Merkel began by seeing a crematorium and walking under the gate with the notorious words Arbeit Macht Frei.

That was a cynical phrase that meant “work will set you free,” when the truth was that inmates were subjected to either immediate execution, painful scientific experiments or forced labour.

Ms Merkel and Mr Morawiecki went next to the site of executions, where they bowed their heads before two wreaths bearing their nations’ colours.

The stay lasting several hours also included a visit to the conservation laboratory, where old leather shoes were laid out on a table, and a laying of candles at Birkenau, the part of the vast complex where Jews were subjected to mass murder in gas chambers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel places flowers at the Death Wall (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel places flowers at the Death Wall (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

The donation to the Auschwitz Foundation comes in addition to 60 million euros that Germany donated when the fund was launched a decade ago, according to the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum.

That brings the total German donation to 120 million euros and makes Germany by far the most generous of 38 countries that have contributed.

As with the earlier donation, half comes from the federal government and half from the German states, an acknowledgement of the German nation’s responsibility.

Since becoming chancellor in 2005, Ms Merkel has paid her respects at other Nazi concentration camps, and she has been five times to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum and memorial.

Still, Poland’s foreign ministry called her visit “historic”, in an obvious acknowledgement of the unique status Auschwitz has in the world’s collective memory.

Museum director Piotr Cywinski, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and deputy director Andrzej Kacorzyk, from left, visit the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Museum director Piotr Cywinski, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and deputy director Andrzej Kacorzyk, from left, visit the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The ministry also noted that it was just the third visit of an incumbent head of a German government.

Nazi German forces killed an estimated 1.1 million people at the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex during their occupation of Poland during the Second World War.

Most of the victims were Jews transported from across Europe to be killed in gas chambers.

But tens of thousands of others were killed there too, including Poles, Soviet prisoners of war and Roma, or gypsies.

The camp was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27 1945.

More on this topic

German coalition party selects new leadersGerman coalition party selects new leaders

Farmers blocking Berlin roads in protest against government policiesFarmers blocking Berlin roads in protest against government policies

Hitler auction items donated to keep them out of ‘bad hands’Hitler auction items donated to keep them out of ‘bad hands’

Son of former German president stabbed to death while giving lecture in BerlinSon of former German president stabbed to death while giving lecture in Berlin

Angela MerkelAuschwitzTOPIC: Germany

More in this Section

Downing Street changes switchboard message after Michael Gove reveals numberDowning Street changes switchboard message after Michael Gove reveals number

Here's what you need to know about the UK election TV debatesHere's what you need to know about the UK election TV debates

Nobel laureate spars with journalists over views on ex-Yugoslavia’s civil warNobel laureate spars with journalists over views on ex-Yugoslavia’s civil war

Teenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off Tate Modern viewing platformTeenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off Tate Modern viewing platform


Lifestyle

Architect and artist Harry Wallace tells Eve Kelliher how his style has evolved.How a lifetime as an architect has inspired Cork artist Harry Wallace

Don’t let present stress ruin your run-up to Christmas. Pat Fitzpatrick has done all the hard work with this tongue-in-cheek gift guide for every budget, so you can tick everyone off your list and get down to enjoying yourself for the festive season.Gift stressbuster: We sort out who gets what and why

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »