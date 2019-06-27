News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Angela Merkel seen shaking again at event in Berlin

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 08:47 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has appeared unsteady and shaking for the second time in 10 days.

The brief incident happened as Mrs Merkel stood alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an indoor event in Berlin on Thursday morning, where Germany’s new justice minister, Christine Lambrecht. was being formally appointed.

The 64-year-old was handed a glass of water but rejected it, and appeared fine when she arrived in parliament half an hour later.

On Tuesday last week, her whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mrs Merkel said afterwards that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed”.

Hot weather in Germany has continued this week. though temperatures in Berlin dropped overnight.

Mrs Merkel has been German leader since 2005.

- Press Association

