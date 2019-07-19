News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Angela Merkel criticises Donald Trump’s ‘go back’ comments on Democratic lawmakers

Angela Merkel criticises Donald Trump’s ‘go back’ comments on Democratic lawmakers
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 11:51 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised US President Donald Trump’s comments about four female Democratic lawmakers, saying they run counter to what she considers “the strength of America”.

Mrs Merkel was asked at her annual summer news conference whether she still sees a basis of common values with Mr Trump after he said the congresswomen should “go back” to their own countries if they do not like America.

All of the congresswomen are Americans and three of them were born in the United States.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was questioned over Donald Trump’s comments (Michael Sohn/AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was questioned over Donald Trump’s comments (Michael Sohn/AP)

“People of very different nationalities have contributed to the strength of the American people, so these are … comments that very much run counter to this firm impression that I have,” said Mrs Merkel. “This is something that contradicts the strength of America.”

Pressed later on whether she feels solidarity with the congresswomen, she replied: “Yes. I distance myself firmly from this and feel solidarity with the three women who were attacked.”

Mr Trump actually targeted four Democratic lawmakers — Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.

Mrs Merkel, a strong advocate of a multilateral approach to world affairs who took a welcoming approach to an influx of refugees and other migrants in 2015, has had a cool relationship with Mr Trump.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trump says he was unhappy with supporters chanting ‘send her back’Trump says he was unhappy with supporters chanting ‘send her back’

Donald Trump spoke with aides about squashing news stories, records showDonald Trump spoke with aides about squashing news stories, records show

#IStandWithIlhan: Support for Ilhan Omar after ‘send her back’ chants at Donald Trump rally#IStandWithIlhan: Support for Ilhan Omar after ‘send her back’ chants at Donald Trump rally

Donald Trump leans into issue of race in bid for 2020 re-electionDonald Trump leans into issue of race in bid for 2020 re-election

Donald TrumpGermanyTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

British MPs back amendment which could thwart no-deal BrexitBritish MPs back amendment which could thwart no-deal Brexit

EU: There’s something fishy about Boris Johnson’s ‘Brussels bureaucrats’ kipper claimEU: There’s something fishy about Boris Johnson’s ‘Brussels bureaucrats’ kipper claim

Labour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy CorbynLabour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy Corbyn

Sir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidenceSir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidence


Lifestyle

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Don’t tell me you’re getting party-hosting tips from some kind of middle manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »