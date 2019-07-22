News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Andy Murray’s gold postbox knocked down by car in hometown

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 10:40 PM

A postbox painted gold in honour of Andy Murray’s 2012 Olympics triumph has been knocked down by a car.

Pictures on social media showed the vehicle beside the postbox lying on the ground in the tennis star’s hometown of Dunblane.

One eyewitness told PA the car “rolled back and knocked the post box out”.

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “We’re aware that the Andy Murray gold postbox has been knocked down and will look to reinstate it as soon as possible.”

Judy Murray previously pictured with the postbox (Whyler Photos/Royal Mail/PA)
Murray beat Roger Federer to win gold at Wimbledon in the London 2012 games with other Team GB athletes including Sir Chris Hoy also receiving the honour of a painted postbox.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley attended at Dunblane High Street at around 7.50pm on Monday July 22 following a report of a low-speed collision where a Mercedes car struck a Royal Mail postbox.

“The female driver of the car sustained a minor injury but didn’t require medical attention.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

- Press Association

