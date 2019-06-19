News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Anchorwomen in New York look to get jobs back after being replaced by younger colleagues

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 04:50 PM

Five anchorwomen at a New York City news channel have sued their company, saying they were marginalised and cast aside to make room for younger women and men.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court against Charter Communications on behalf of the women who work at NY1, known as New York One.

A Charter spokeswoman said the company takes the allegations seriously but has found no merit to them.

Maureen Huff says NY1 is a “respectful and fair workplace” and works to ensure its employees are valued and empowered.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a return to the positions the women occupied before Charter took control of NY1 in 2016.

The female anchors are Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee and Amanda Farinacci.

- Press Association

AnchorwomenTOPIC: US

