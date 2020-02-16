News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Amy Klobuchar reports surge in donations to her presidential campaign

Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 05:07 PM

Amy Klobuchar says her Democratic presidential campaign has raised 12 million US dollars over the past week, citing greater voter interest after her strong performance in New Hampshire.

The Minnesota senator, who says she can make a connection with the rust belt voters who defected to Donald Trump from the Democrats in 2016, told ABC’s This Week that she was benefiting from a surge of people who have discovered her campaign after the New Hampshire debate on February 7 and a better-than-expected third-place finish in the state’s primary.

She finished ahead of the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden but behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

She is billing the fundraising support as momentum that will allow her to be competitive on the airwaves heading into the Nevada caucus and Super Tuesday contests in early March.

Ms Klobuchar says when she announced her candidacy, many people counted her out, but as voters get to know her, they relate to what her campaign is focused on.

She says that campaign message is about “bringing back decency to the White House, and most importantly, having a president that can actually put herself in the shoes of other people in this country”.

2020Amy KlobucharDonald TrumpElection 2020

