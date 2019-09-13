News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amsterdam Museum criticised after dropping use of the term Golden Age

Amsterdam Museum criticised after dropping use of the term Golden Age
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 03:54 PM

A museum in Amsterdam is facing criticism for its decision to stop using the term Golden Age to describe the 17th century, when the Netherlands was a global mercantile, military and artistic superpower.

Amsterdam Museum curator Tom van der Molen said the term is strongly linked to national pride over prosperity and peace but “ignores the many negative sides of the 17th century, such as poverty, war, forced labour and human trafficking”.

Amsterdam (Adam Davy/PA)
Amsterdam (Adam Davy/PA)

The country’s education minister Arie Slob told reporters in The Hague on Friday: “I’m a bit tired of discussions about one term.”

In a tweet, populist politician Thierry Baudet calls the move “pure brainwashing”.

In recent years, activists have pushed for more recognition of the dark side of 17th-century Dutch prosperity, in particular the country’s involvement in the slave trade.

- Press Association

NetherlandsTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Joe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debateJoe Biden defends Obama legacy under attack from liberals at Democrat debate

Johnson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ of new Brexit dealJohnson says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ of new Brexit deal

Game Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in BayeuxGame Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in Bayeux

Commuters walk or cycle to work in worst Paris transport strikes since 2007Commuters walk or cycle to work in worst Paris transport strikes since 2007


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »