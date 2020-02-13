News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amsterdam bans tour groups from sex workers’ windows

Amsterdam bans tour groups from sex workers’ windows
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 05:11 PM

The local government in Amsterdam has banned guided tours that take groups past the famed windows in the city’s red light district where visitors watch semi-naked sex workers pose.

The move is the city government’s latest attempt to address over-tourism, protect workers and clean up the Dutch capital’s red light district, which is a magnet for rowdy visitors.

Sex workers are regularly abused and photographed without their consent by members of tour groups, the city said.

“It is disrespectful to treat sex workers as a tourist attraction,” Amsterdam deputy mayor Victor Everhardt said.

Tourists in Amsterdam’s red light district (Peter Dejong/AP)
Tourists in Amsterdam’s red light district (Peter Dejong/AP)

Tours of the red light district will still be allowed if guides stick to the new restriction, which takes effect in April, and keep the windows off their itineraries.

Some 115 guided tours pass through the district every day.

The city said research has shown that the high number of visitors inconveniences more than half of the residents and businesses in the area.

Banning group tours of the red-light district windows “will help to prevent disruptions for residents and businesses”, Mr Everhardt said.

Amsterdam has for years suffered a negative side from too many people crowding the canal-side streets of the city’s historic heart, which includes the red light district.

AmsterdamNetherlandsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries

Global warming making it harder for planes to take off – studyGlobal warming making it harder for planes to take off – study

Boris Johnson to promote ‘generation of talent’ in Cabinet reshuffleBoris Johnson to promote ‘generation of talent’ in Cabinet reshuffle

Tom Stoppard to receive PEN America writing awardTom Stoppard to receive PEN America writing award


Lifestyle

You know the lyrics: “We don’t need no education/We don’t need no thought control/No dark sarcasm in the classroom/Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone.”Secret Diary of a Teacher: Standing in the picket line, I was surprised by the number of supportive beeps

It’s a good idea to know if cardiovascular problems run in your family – but lifestyle factors also play a key role. Abi Jackson finds out more.Family history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re struggling to get your baby to sleep at night, try these tips.10 ways to help get your baby to sleep

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Disney’s interactive Star Wars hotel set to take reservations this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »