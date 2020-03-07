News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

American Film Institute postpones Julie Andrews gala evening amid virus fears

American Film Institute postpones Julie Andrews gala evening amid virus fears
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 08:42 PM

The American Film Institute is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honouring Julie Andrews in an apparent response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The organisation had originally planned to give Andrews its Life Achievement Award on April 25 in Los Angeles. The event will be rescheduled for early summer.

AFI president Bob Gazzale said: “AFI’s decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America’s art form.

“This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world.”

The AFI did not directly cite the virus outbreak that officials in numerous countries including the US are trying to contain.

Andrews won an Oscar for the starring role in Mary Poppins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Andrews won an Oscar for the starring role in Mary Poppins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The postponement is one of several changes that have been made in recent days to entertainment industry events, including Friday’s decision to cancel the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and a move earlier this week to delay the release of the new James Bond Film No Time To Die to later this year.

Andrews’ acting career has spanned several decades. She won an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in Mary Poppins.

She also starred in The Sound Of Music and The Princess Diaries.

The 84-year-old won two Grammy Awards and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Andrews will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honour from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, George Clooney and Denzel Washington.

AFIcoronavirusJulie AndrewsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Clashes as migrants try to cross Turkey-Greece borderClashes as migrants try to cross Turkey-Greece border

RAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in ScotlandRAF fighter jets see off Russian military aircraft in Scotland

Cruise ships seek safe harbour as anti-virus controls widenCruise ships seek safe harbour as anti-virus controls widen

Hand sanitisers selling for more than 5,000% above recommended UK prices onlineHand sanitisers selling for more than 5,000% above recommended UK prices online


Lifestyle

Some key advice for female leaders.International Women’s Day: 7 ways to lift up other women in your workplace

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »