Amber Rudd’s resignation dominates front pages of British Sunday papers

By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 07:41 AM

Tales from the world of politics make most of the front pages on Sunday – from a cabinet resignation to a report suggesting Boris Johnson will force the EU to kick Britain out of the bloc.

The Sunday Times leads with the resignation of Amber Rudd, who said she made the decision after the “purge” of 21 colleagues who voted against the Government this week.

The Sunday Telegraph also covers Ms Rudd’s resignation, adding that Mr Johnson is “preparing for a Supreme Court showdown” over plans to delay a no-deal Brexit beyond October.

The Observer reports that Mr Johnson could trigger a constitutional crisis if he failed to obey a law preventing a no-deal departure before October 31.

The Independent reports that Downing Street may “wreak havoc” to make the EU cave in on a Brexit deal.

The Sunday Express says Mr Johnson will look to “paralyse the EU”, with the PM saying “We’ll surmount all obstacles in our path”.

The Sunday Mirror leads with the Duke of Cambridge looking to help victims of disasters get aid more quickly.

Strictly star Alex Scott leads Sunday People with her account of a “horrifying hate campaign” of death threats.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the Duke of York “flew into a furious rage” at a senior Palace aide.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reports on the former love interest of a Strictly contestant.

- Press Association

