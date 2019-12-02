Amazon remove Auschwitz-themed Christmas ads

Amazon has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of the Auschwitz death camp that had been available on its online site.

Amazon said that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum appealed on Sunday to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It called the merchandise “disturbing and disrespectful”.

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

"Auschwitz-themed Christmas" ... Why why why why why whyyyy?????? — Fran Rossi (@FranRos41838233) December 2, 2019

Its not that Amazon is selling them its that someone woke up and thought 'hey I know what people REALLY want to hang on their Christmas trees' that worries me Auschwitz themed Christmas — Go away (@Goaway59850939) December 2, 2019

As much as I dislike Amazon and what they are doing to the high street and their workers at the end of the day they are distributers not manufacturers so seems a little unfair to blame them but says a lot about what they will sell if not found out Auschwitz-themed Christmas — Go away (@Goaway59850939) December 2, 2019

Today, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to pull the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, at the death camp during its occupation of Poland during the Second World War.