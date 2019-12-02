News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amazon remove Auschwitz-themed Christmas ads

Amazon remove Auschwitz-themed Christmas ads
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 12:21 PM

Amazon has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of the Auschwitz death camp that had been available on its online site.

Amazon said that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum appealed on Sunday to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It called the merchandise “disturbing and disrespectful”.

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

Today, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to pull the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, at the death camp during its occupation of Poland during the Second World War.

More on this topic

‘Institutional racism in its rawest form’‘Institutional racism in its rawest form’

Salome Mbugua: Ireland has not done enough to fight racism. It’s time to actSalome Mbugua: Ireland has not done enough to fight racism. It’s time to act

Alison O'Connor: Is Fine Gael standing by its candidate or just standing by?Alison O'Connor: Is Fine Gael standing by its candidate or just standing by?

Tánaiste: TDs and election candidates need to be 'pulled up' on far-right commentsTánaiste: TDs and election candidates need to be 'pulled up' on far-right comments

AuschwitzAmazonChristmasTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Facebook pulls Conservative adverts featuring edited BBC footageFacebook pulls Conservative adverts featuring edited BBC footage

Don’t be on wrong side of history, delegates at climate summit warnedDon’t be on wrong side of history, delegates at climate summit warned

Flight cancellations pile up as storm heads east in the USFlight cancellations pile up as storm heads east in the US

Brain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – studyBrain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – study


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »