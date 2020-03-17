News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next three weeks

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next three weeks
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 04:12 PM

Amazon has said it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand.

The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads and more people stay at home, shopping online.

Amazon will still allow shipments of household items including baby products, groceries and pet supplies.

The firm said the restrictions will last until April 5.

It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.

Shoppers can still order any items that have already shipped to Amazon warehouses before Tuesday.

AmazoncoronavirusTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

EU chief proposes 30-day ban on non-essential entry into blocEU chief proposes 30-day ban on non-essential entry into bloc

‘Like a bad dream’: Pregnant woman advised against return to UK to give birth‘Like a bad dream’: Pregnant woman advised against return to UK to give birth

Patient in their 60s first to die from coronavirus in WalesPatient in their 60s first to die from coronavirus in Wales

Former care worker in Japan executed for mass killingFormer care worker in Japan executed for mass killing


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »