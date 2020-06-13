News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amazon business practices reviewed in two US states

Amazon business practices reviewed in two US states
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 08:00 PM

Officials in the US states of California and Washington are reviewing Amazon’s business practices to determine whether the company is violating any laws with respect to the independent merchants who sell goods on its site, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that California is examining the retail giant, focusing partly on how Amazon treats independent sellers on its platform.

The New York Times reported that state investigators in Washington are reviewing Amazon’s handling of third-party sellers on its site.

Amazon and the state attorneys general in California and Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state inquiries come amid heightened US government scrutiny into big technology companies and their impact on competition and consumers. The US justice department and the federal trade commission are pursuing competition inquiries into Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

In May, the US house judiciary committee asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify about the company’s competition practices.

California has been asking Amazon about the company’s private label products and whether it uses the data from third-party sellers to inform which products it sells, according to the Times report, which noted that the inquiries in California and Washington do not appear to be at an advanced stage.

A Wall Street Journal report in April claimed Amazon used sensitive, confidential information about sellers on its marketplace, their products and transactions to develop its own competing products.

The company has denied such a practice and said it has a policy against it.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AmazonAmazon PrimeJeff BezosTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Cineworld terminates takeover of Canada’s CineplexCineworld terminates takeover of Canada’s Cineplex

McCann family lawyer urges three police forces investigating to work togetherMcCann family lawyer urges three police forces investigating to work together

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’Trump says chokeholds by police should generally ‘be ended’

Black Lives Matter protesters fill Trafalgar SquareBlack Lives Matter protesters fill Trafalgar Square


Lifestyle

Ten UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 tell us why they decided to study for a career in the health sector and what they hope the future will bring.Tomorrow's world: UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 on why they chose their career

As the feisty and funny Siobhan in smash hit TV series The Young Offenders, Cork actor Jennifer Barry contributed greatly to the mirth of the nation.Young Offenders actress Jennifer Barry on coming to terms with her mental health issues

As the protests continue across America, Áine Mulloy recalls growing up in rural Ireland, the only black family in a small Irish town.Áine Mulloy: ‘Living in Ireland as a black or brown person means you’ve probably experienced racism’

As the director’s 48th comedy is finally released, he tells Robbie Collin why scandals – and his estranged son – won’t stop him making filmsWoody Allen: 'Ronan Farrow’s journalism is shoddy – I’m not sure his credibility will last'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »