Amanda Knox to return to Italy for first time since acquittal

Amanda Knox is to return to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, of the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate in Perugia.

The American was invited to attend a conference in June organised by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.

The Italy Innocence Project didn't yet exist when I was wrongly convicted in Perugia. I'm honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time.https://t.co/MGorAiDgKJ— Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) May 7, 2019

Ms Knox and her former boyfriend were initially convicted of the killing of Meredith Kercher in 2007.

They were eventually acquitted after a series of court decisions.

Ms Knox said on Twitter: “I’m honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time.”

- Press Association