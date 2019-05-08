NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Amanda Knox to return to Italy for first time since acquittal

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 11:43 AM

Amanda Knox is to return to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, of the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate in Perugia.

The American was invited to attend a conference in June organised by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Ms Knox and her former boyfriend were initially convicted of the killing of Meredith Kercher in 2007.

They were eventually acquitted after a series of court decisions.

Ms Knox said on Twitter: “I’m honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Silvio Berlusconi taken to hospital on day he planned to unveil election team

History goes underground as Nero’s opulent palace reopens after renovation

Roma families moved out of social housing after far-right protests in Rome

Driver abducts schoolchildren and sets bus ablaze ‘in migrant deaths protest’

KEYWORDS

Amanda KnoxItalyMeredith Kercher

More in this Section

Huawei and Iran expected to be on agenda as May meets US secretary of state

World Ovarian Cancer Day: 7 risk factors every woman needs to know about

One dead and eight injured after school shooting in Colorado

Auschwitz miniskirt and cushion among ‘disturbing’ items on web marketplace


Lifestyle

This is why Edinburgh is a city that’s bags of fun

Flower-power wines: 8 marvellous tipples to try now

How to make blood orange and saffron jelly with blood orange granita

How to make Ben Tish’s Andalucían pork ribs with almonds and coriander

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »