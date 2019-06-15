News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amanda Knox accuses media of ‘false narrative’ over Meredith Kercher murder

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 12:17 PM

Amanda Knox has accused the media of depicting her as guilty over the murder of British student Meredith Kercher despite her proven innocence.

The American former exchange student has returned to Italy for the first time since an appeals court acquitted her in 2011 over the killing of her British roommate in Perugia in 2007.

Amanda Knox spoke at the Criminal Justice Festival at the University of Modena (AP)
Amanda Knox spoke at the Criminal Justice Festival at the University of Modena (AP)

Speaking in Italian at a panel discussion in Modena entitled titled Trial By Media, Ms Knox said she was portrayed “on the global scene as cunning, psychopath, drugged, whore, guilty”.

She broke down as she said the media had invented a “false and baseless story, which fuelled people’s fantasies”.

Ms Knox’s 2011 acquittal was part of a long legal process before she was definitively cleared of killing Ms Kercher in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.

READ MORE

British-Iranian woman starts new hunger strike in Iran jail

- Press Association

Amanda KnoxMeredith KercherTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Police video shows man falling from Tulsa bridge after chase

Victims of Grenfell Tower tragedy remembered in silence two years on

UN says Ebola not yet a global emergency

Stop mistakenly using the c-word to say my name, Jeremy Hunt tells broadcasters


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

Lindsay Woods: 'My forgetfulness results in a new version of the Walk of Shame'

Deep freeze: Understanding the perma frost that is frozen shoulder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »