News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Amal Clooney: Trump rhetoric hastening decline in press freedom

Amal Clooney: Trump rhetoric hastening decline in press freedom
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 02:17 PM

Amal Clooney has warned that Donald Trump is creating a global hostility towards journalists which is undermining democracy.

The lawyer spoke as a UK Foreign Office special envoy on media freedom at a conference in London, at the invite of Conservative Party leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt.

Ms Clooney said there were widespread threats to journalists, and the flames of press distrust were being stoked by the US president.

She said Mr Trump, as leader of the world’s most powerful democracy, was eroding trust in a pillar of democratic society.

Amal Clooney at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Amal Clooney at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ms Clooney also criticised the ineffectiveness of the global response to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, and claimed the international system is “broken”.

She also said the UK had a colonial legacy of legislation used to repress press freedom.

The human rights advocate addressed delegates in London at the Global Conference for Media Freedom, and said Mr Trump had worsened hostility towards members of the press.

She said: “If we don’t turn things around, democracy will not survive.

“The global decline in press freedom is being hastened by rhetoric from the leader of the world’s most powerful democracy.

“It will not be reversed without strong leadership from others.”

Ms Clooney added that the international response to forces silencing the media was broken and ineffective.

Speaking at the Printworks in Surrey Quays, the lawyer said Britain’s colonial past had left laws in states around the world which are still being used to silence dissent.

She said: “The international system we have in place is broken. It is so broken that we have record levels of journalists being jailed and killed.

“It is so broken that people like Jamal Khashoggi can be murdered on foreign soil without any co-ordinated investigation, open trial or effective accountability.”

Ms Clooney urged the UK to do more in tackling the issue of press repression around the world, as Mr Hunt announced plans to protect journalists internationally and domestically.

She said: “Many of the problematic laws that are being used to silence journalists around the world also came from British Commonwealth rule.

“The UK’s laws used to criminalise blasphemy and over 40 countries still do, including many former colonial states.

“A British law which criminalised sedition was used in India to prosecute Mahatma Gandhi, and is still on the books in the world’s most populous democracy.”

Ms Clooney has called for the greater use of sanctions against regimes that silence the press, better consular help when journalists are in trouble abroad and a better system of asylum for persecuted foreign journalists.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassadorTrump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassador

Trump leak ‘villain’ could be from cast of many, former diplomat claimsTrump leak ‘villain’ could be from cast of many, former diplomat claims

May backs UK ambassador to Washington amid diplomatic firestormMay backs UK ambassador to Washington amid diplomatic firestorm

MP says leak of diplomatic cables should be probed by policeMP says leak of diplomatic cables should be probed by police

Amal ClooneyDonald TrumpGlobal Conference For Media FreedomJamal KhashoggiJeremy HuntMediaPresident of the United StatesTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Iran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of HormuzIran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of Hormuz

Sugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – studySugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – study

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite boosterVirgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane


Lifestyle

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to get down and dirty for the sake of our archaeological heritage.Why we should get down and dirty for the love of our archaeological heritage

Singer/songwriter David Kitt likes to keep a close eye on his diet. Always on the move, his focus is on energy, not weight.Food of music: David Kitt on fueling his creativity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »