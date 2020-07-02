News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Alzheimer’s disease ‘can develop without symptoms in those with Down’s syndrome’

Alzheimer’s disease ‘can develop without symptoms in those with Down’s syndrome’
By Press Association
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 04:09 PM

People with Down’s syndrome can develop brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease by their forties, with no clinical symptoms to help detect them, new research suggests.

The study found that cognitive and biochemical changes in Alzheimer’s disease start more than 20 years before clinical symptoms appear in people with Down’s syndrome.

In adults with the syndrome, the earliest changes detected by researchers were at the age of 30.

Scientists say the findings can now inform the development of future clinical trials.

Alzheimer's disease and its complications are known to be the leading cause of death in adults with Down’s syndrome

Understanding what happens in the preclinical phase is essential to be able to prevent or moderate the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in Down’s syndrome.

Dr Shahid Zaman, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation consultant psychiatrist and researcher with the Cambridge Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Research Group, worked with neurologist Dr Juan Fortea and his team at the Sant Pau Memory Unit in Barcelona.

Dr Zaman said: “Alzheimer’s disease and its complications are known to be the leading cause of death in adults with Down’s syndrome.

“This work confirms the shocking fact that the neuropathology of Alzheimer’s disease occurs several years before the onset of symptoms in patients.”

According to the study published in The Lancet, in the long period before symptoms appear brain imaging biomarkers change following a predictable sequence, which is similar to the way Alzheimer’s disease develops in the general population.

Dr Zaman added: “The order and timing of these changes follows a similar pattern to those described in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease, a very rare hereditary form of the disease caused by mutations in some genes – including the amyloid precursor protein gene.

“This form also has an early onset, often before the age of 55.”

Between February 1, 2013, and June 28, 2019, in Barcelona, and between June 1, 2009, and Dec 31, 2014 in Cambridge, researchers included 388 participants with Down’s syndrome.

Of them 257 were asymptomatic, 48 had with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease – a very early form of the disease when memory is deteriorating but a person remains functionally independent, and 83 with Alzheimer’s disease dementia.

Researchers found changes in the brains of individuals with Down’s syndrome as early as the third decade of life.

Prodromal Alzheimer’s was diagnosed at a median age of 50.2 years, and Alzheimer’s disease dementia at 53.7 years.

Symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease prevalence increased with age in individuals with Down’s syndrome, reaching 90–100% in the seventh decade of life.

READ MORE

Duffy criticises ‘irresponsible’ Netflix over decision to host abduction film

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Stephen Donnelly must act to make health system fit for purposeIrish Examiner View: Stephen Donnelly must act to make health system fit for purpose

Antenatal course help women around the globe navigate a Covid-19 pregnancyAntenatal course help women around the globe navigate a Covid-19 pregnancy

Listen up: Scientists explore link between hearing loss and dementiaListen up: Scientists explore link between hearing loss and dementia

Going the extra mile: Children's exercise initiative aims to tackle growing obesity problemGoing the extra mile: Children's exercise initiative aims to tackle growing obesity problem


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Alzheimer's diseaseDown's SyndromeThe LancetTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

78% back extending Putin’s rule in Russian constitutional change – officials78% back extending Putin’s rule in Russian constitutional change – officials

Man held on UK-bound flight on suspicion of stabbing police in Hong Kong protestMan held on UK-bound flight on suspicion of stabbing police in Hong Kong protest

Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub?Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub?

Dozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centreDozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centre


Lifestyle

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Thursday's TV Highlights: Summer at Seven looks at the lives of young people emerging from lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »